WATCH: Amarillo Police Department honors DPS Trooper Chad Walker

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department ran their red and blue lights for one minute at 1 p.m. today to honor DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who died earlier in the week in the line of duty.
According to the APD, Governor Abbott asked Texas Law Enforcement to honor the fallen Trooper with this act.
