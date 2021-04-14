Amarillo ISD considers mask-wearing requirements

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District is expected to meet at 1 p.m.
Also expected in the meeting is a time open for public comment, followed by what the district describes as, “Discussion regarding Texas Education Agency School Year 20-21 Public Health Planning Guidance; consider approving Resolution authorizing the modification or elimination of mask-wearing requirements for students and/or staff and other possible action related thereto”
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
