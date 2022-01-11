WATCH: Amarillo City Council to discuss city construction, hear public comments

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council is set to meet on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 1:00 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall to take public comments and discuss city improvements.
According to the City of Amarillo, the agenda will include the following:
- Consideration of resolution for the Advance Funding Agreement for Highway Safety Improvement System (Off System) with the Texas Department of Transportation. The agreement will provide $182,622 in federal funding to construction of traffic signal improvement.
- Consider multiple contracts for construction and design around Amarillo including, Amarillo City Transit Multimodal Terminal, located at 6th Avenue and Bowie Street.
- Consider Water Treatment Plant System and identify where demand is needed around the city.
- Consider approval of Tax Agreement between the City of Amarillo, Amarillo Economic Development, and Mateen Bar USA for construction of new 800,000 square foot facility. Agreement would provide an abatement of future taxes on the construction and equipment costs.