WATCH: Social-distancing ordinance passes after officials take public comments

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council accepted public comments during the 11 a.m. meeting this morning, concerning topics such as the possible city ordinance to enforce mask wearing and other social distancing practices.

This was followed by a vote on the ordinance, that passed with support from the majority of city officials.

This comes after another meeting over the subject was held last week. Ordinance No. 7893 will declare “a site that fails to meet certain minimum standards designed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 as a public nuisance.”

This ordinance is intended to provide additional justification and opportunity for local businesses to exercise enhanced safety measures inside their facilities.

Additionally, there will be penalties for businesses that do not meet those minimum standards.

Officials hope for this to provide motivation to businesses to ensure people inside their establishments are adhering to the guidelines in the Texas Health and Safety Code, as well as Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29.