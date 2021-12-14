WATCH: Amarillo City Council set to discuss City Hall funding, hear public comment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The next chapter in the City of Amarillo’s efforts to fund remodeling City Hall, moving the facility, or creating one from scratch is expected in Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting.

According to the released agenda for the meeting, the Amarillo City Council said it will not only hear public comments but host a discussion regarding options for funding renovating Amarillo Hardware as a new City Hall. Paired with the funding is expected to be a discussion regarding calling a Bond Election, a possible avenue through which the City has considered completing the project.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the city purchased Amarillo Hardware in November 2020 after the current City Hall facility has begun to show wear and tear, including plumbing issues, structural damage, and deterioration throughout the building that city leaders have characterized as urgent.

Tuesday’s agenda outlines three funding options for the renovation of the Amarillo Hardware building:

Calling a Municipal Bond Election on May 7, 2022, placing a measure on the ballot funding for renovation of the building;

Consideration of approving and authorizing publication of notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation for the project;

Consideration of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the City of Amarillo, Texas Combination Tax and Revenue Notes, Series 2022.

Earlier this year, the Amarillo City Council attempted the certificates of obligation route to funding the proposed relocation of City Hall. However, after a lawsuit from Craig Gualtiere, the owner of Roasters Coffee & Tea, claimed that the city was using the certificates of obligation to fund “Proposition A” a $275 million bond proposal intended for improvements to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex that was voted down in 2020, the council withdrew the certificates of obligation in August.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.