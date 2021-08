DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Xcel Energy is investing $600,000 in a multi-phase gridimprovement project that is converting the electrical facilities serving Dalhart to a higher voltage.

“Dalhart has been successful in expanding its economy around core industries such as agriculture andtransportation, and strengthening the power grid that supports this growth and job creation is vital not onlyto this one city but to the whole region,” said Jesse Shuffield, Xcel Energy manager for Community andEconomic Development for the Dalhart area. “These improvement projects are aimed at updating aginginfrastructure and providing the reliability and capacity necessary to sustain economic growth for years tocome.”