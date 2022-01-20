Amarillo Area Public Health Meeting Jan. 20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Public Health Board Public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Simms Municipal Building at room 275, 808 S. Buchanan, Thursday, Jan. 20.
Items on the agenda include:
- Call to Order and Welcome Dr. Kenneth Crossland
- Consider Approval of Minutes Dr. Crossland
Approval of the minutes from the Public Health Board meeting held on July 8, 2021
- Introductions Dr. Crossland
Introduction of the Public Health Board, Public Health Authorities, City of Amarillo staff,
Guests and New Members
- Consider: Ordinance Chapter 8-5 Food Establishment Scoring Update Anthony Spanel, MBA
- Discussion: Topical Update from Health Authority Dr. Bell
- Administrative Reports given by Departments
a. Animal Management and Welfare Victoria Medley
b. Environmental Health Anthony Spanel, MBA
c. Public Health Casie Stoughton, MPH
d. Women Infants and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) Margaret Payton, MBA
- Public Forum
Comments from interested citizens on matters directly pertaining to Dr. Crossland
policies, programs or services of the Amarillo Area Public Health District.
- Discuss Items for Future Agendas Dr. Crossland
Next regular meeting: Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 7:00 pm Public Health conference room,
1000 Martin Rd.
- Adjournment Dr. Crossland
The Amarillo Area Public Health Board reserves the right and hereby gives notice that it may conduct an executive session, as the Amarillo Area Public Health
Board may find necessary, on any item of business listed in this agenda for which state law authorizes an executive session, even if such item is not specifically
designated to be an executive session item.
The Simms Municipal Building is accessible to individuals with disabilities through the front entrance of the building. An access ramp leads directly to this
entrance. Parking spaces for individuals with disabilities are available in the front south end of the parking lot. The Simms Municipal building is equipped with
accessible restroom facilities. Individuals with disabilities who require special accommodations, or a sign language interpreter must make a request with the
Department of Public Health two (2) business days before the meeting by telephoning (806) 378-6300 or the City TDD number at (806) 378-4229.