Amarillo Area Public Health Meeting Jan. 20

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — New teachers in Texas are leaving after their first year at increasingly higher rates, an issue education advocates say is contributing to workforce and staffing issues.

In 2010, there was a 100% retention rate for first-year teachers, according to a 2021 teacher workforce report from the University of Houston and the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation. Since then, that number has steadily decreased — with 49.8% of teachers leaving after their first year.