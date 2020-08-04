Wastewater spill northwest of Amarillo now contained

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— A spill from a wastewater collection facility on Monday has now been contained.

According to the City of Amarillo, the spill at Lift Station 40, 7100 Cliffside Road Avenue, was due to the drywell flooding, causing a power outage.

The city said power was restored Monday evening, and the facility is back in operation.

The volume of the spill was an estimated 300,000 gallons and was a combination of domestic, commercial, and industrial wastewaters.

The wastewater spilled into an open field and did not flow into the nearby creek. Disinfectant has been placed on the spill area.

The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill.

More from MyHighPlains.com: