AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo reports that a spill from a wastewater collection facility on Tuesday at the city’s Lift Station No. 40 has been contained.

According to the city, the spill was due to a power outage and the failure of a backup generator. Power was restored Thursday afternoon and Lift Station No. 40 is operational.

The spill was located near 7100 Cliffside Rd and the volume of the spill was estimated to be 542,000 gallons and was a combination of domestic, commercial, and industrial wastewater said the city. The wastewater flowed into a dry creek bed.

The city continued saying that disinfectant was placed on the spill area and sampling and monitoring of the creek are ongoing. The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality was notified of the spill.