AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo reported that a wastewater overflow from a mechanical failure of a coupler has been contained.

According to city officials, the lift station at 7100 Cliffside experienced a mechanical failure, resulting in the overflow from the manhole. A total of 1,026,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released. The event was resolved at 8 a.m. today.

CoA officials said that clean-up procedures are complete, including the vacuum removal of excess untreated wastewater and application of HTH to clean remaining residual wastewater.

Further, CoA officials said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.