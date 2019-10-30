AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Street Volkswagen of Amarillo wants to raise awareness for women affected by breast cancer.

Today they held their fourth annual Warrior Women Unite, benefitting breast cancer research. All proceeds will be donated to Amarillo Breast Center of Excellence at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

“You know, if we can get one person to go get a mammogram that hasn’t been or wouldn’t go and, you know, clean or not clean, whatever results come out then we kind of did our job. That’s one more person,” said John Luciano, general manager of Street Volkswagen.

There was also a modeling show to show off special bras for women who have already gone through surgery.