1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Boys Ranch ISD Clovis Christian Schools Lazbuddie ISD Panhandle ISD Texline ISD

Warrior Women Unite

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Street Volkswagen of Amarillo wants to raise awareness for women affected by breast cancer.

Today they held their fourth annual Warrior Women Unite, benefitting breast cancer research. All proceeds will be donated to Amarillo Breast Center of Excellence at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

“You know, if we can get one person to go get a mammogram that hasn’t been or wouldn’t go and, you know, clean or not clean, whatever results come out then we kind of did our job. That’s one more person,” said John Luciano, general manager of Street Volkswagen.

There was also a modeling show to show off special bras for women who have already gone through surgery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss