AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Warren Coble Sr. said he has always been driven to help, whether through volunteering or helping those through his ministry.

Coble said his drive to help others, his need to help, comes from his parents.

“We lived two blocks off Amarillo Blvd. and dad was a mechanic and if a car broke down on the blvd., it didn’t matter if they were black, white, Hispanic, Asian, it didn’t matter. Dad would try to fix the car and there were times he could not get parts until the next day. So dad would move the five boys in one bedroom, put my sister in the bedroom with him and mom and then put the people we didn’t know in the room between us,” said Coble.

Coble was born and raised in Amarillo, where he attended Palo Duro High School and Amarillo College.

He would later go on to become a minister and pastor.

He said at his first church, he had his first kitchen in which he was able to reach out and feed people in the nearby community.

“My first kitchen was 18 by 18 with a stove in it. That was my kitchen, but my first room or my place to feed people was actually in the parks, so that was my lunchroom,” said Coble.

Coble is the executive director of the Hilltop Senior Citizen’s Center. He added he started in 2017 at the senior citizen’s center as a driver for them. He said he never looked back after that.

He said the center is more than just a place where seniors in the community can go and eat and socialize.

“Monday, Wednesday, Friday. We cook for people. We cook for about 60 people, 65 it just depends on who comes in. We deliver 30 of those meals to homebound people and that meal is what some of them get. It’s the only meal they get that day. We not only feed, but we have a food pantry, I have incontinent supplies, we get wheelchairs that donate them, walkers, all that kind of stuff and we deliver. We do wellness checks,” added Coble.

Coble added he is passionate when it comes to helping others in the community.

“Anything that requires helping people. Food, clothes, shelter, a ride to the hospital. I’m down with that,” said Coble.

When Coble isn’t helping others, he enjoys watching westerns, visiting museums, and taking trips with his families.

“My wife and I take three trips a year. We’ll take one with the grandbabies. But we will take trips for ourselves, I go on one, she goes on one where I want to go. I go with her on one where she wants to go and then we go the grandkids,” said Coble.

He added for those who are looking at getting involved in the community, he said to reach out to those who are already making moves.

“If you want to do anything, you want to get involved, just look around. First off, look around you. We know the need. We know that food insecurity and health issues. There is just so much,” said Coble.

Coble is in a runoff for Potter County Commissioner Precinct 4 against Melodie Graves. Election Day is May 24th.