AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Warren Coble Sr. has a volunteer’s heart. He runs Hilltop Senior Citizens Center and he helps other non-profits help those in need.

Warren Coble Sr. said the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center works closely with several non-profits across the Amarillo area.

These include the PARC, Faith City Mission, and Another Chance House. He said it’s a mutually beneficial relationship.

“It works both ways. Sometimes they come up with things that we need that we don’t have, and that’s the great thing about partnerships and relationships,” said Coble.

Coble added Monday morning was filled with delivering food to Another Chance House and the PARC, and food and clothes to Faith City Mission.

He said the clothes were donated from Borger to help those here in Amarillo. He said it shows the generosity of people on the High Plains.

“We had a guy come in from Cincinnati, just traveling around the country, however, he was getting around, and he shared these words with me. He said ‘I have been in the panhandle for about two years, if you starve in the panhandle, you are doing something wrong,’ because they are the most giving people that I know,” said Coble.

He said they’re working to expand the Hilltop Senior Citizens Center to further help the community.

“Once we do that, we will have food and clothes will be over there. We will have two washers, two drawers, two showers. It will be a full-service community thing and that is what we are trying to do,” said Coble.

Coble added it’s important to support local non-profits.

“You never know when you might need to go to one of these non-profits for help for you and your family, so as you help out, it helps the community. It helps out the morale, all of that in the community and it lets someone know in the community that I can get help, and then after someone helps, they come back and help,” said Coble.

Coble is in a runoff for Potter County Commissioner Precinct 4 against Melodie Graves. Election day is May 24th.