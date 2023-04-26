AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Charles E. Warford Activity Center announced on Facebook that the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of its new Senior Service department is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

The post further detailed that the grand opening will allow attendees to learn more about membership options and transportation options while snacking on some free coffee and donuts. In addition, those interested can visit and play card and board games at the opening.

The new department at the center, located at 1330 NW 18th Ave., is dedicated to adults 50 and older, according to the post.

