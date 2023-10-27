AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation announced that Thanksgiving Break Camp will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 through Nov. 22 at the Warford Activity Center.

City of Amarillo officials said parents can do a single-day drop-off for $15 a day, $10 for half the day, or $45 for the full three days. Officials detailed that the cost of one child is $45 and for the second kid $30.

Officials said while kids are out on Thanksgiving break and parents are at work this camp offers a safe and fun environment with lunch and snacks provided.

Amarillo P&R recommends kids bring a swimsuit, towel, and lifejackets if needed for swimming activities.

To register for this camp visit the City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation website.