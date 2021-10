AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks and Recreation has sent an invitation to parents and children for a “Kid’s Day Out” at the Warford Activity Center.

The department said they have full sessions available for Oct. 8 and 11. There will be court games, activities, inflatables, crafts, and swimming.

The cost to attend the event is $20 for a half-day and $35 for a full day. Those interested can sign up online here or in person at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center.