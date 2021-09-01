Wanted Wednesday: Juan Angel Carrizales

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For this week’s Wanted Wednesday, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the whereabouts of Juan Angel Carrizales.

According to a news release from the office, Carrizales is wanted for the following charges:

CTI: Sexual Assault of a Child Bigamy;

CTII & CTIII: Indecency w/ Child Sexual Contact.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call the office at 806-468-5800. To be eligible for a cash reward, individuals are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.