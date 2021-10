AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Jarred Cooley, of Amarillo, is the new Xcel Energy's director of Strategic Planning, the company said. His nomination will be effective on Oct. 18.

Cooley has served as Xcel's manager of Transmission Planning for the Texas-New Mexico region for the past three years. In the new role, he will represent the company's Texas-New Mexico system at meetings with Southwest Power Pool stakeholders by promoting strategic direction across groups. He will also be responsible for identifying policy problems, help facilitate solutions development, and communicate with customers and staff on how to solve those problems.