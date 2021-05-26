WANTED: Treavin Tremon Evans, assault of a pregnant woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR?KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Treavin Tremon Evans, wanted for assault of a pregnant woman.
If you have information about his location, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800. For a cash reward, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
