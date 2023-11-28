CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that two people have been arrested, including a suspect wanted out of Albuquerque, after a car chase with police on Nov. 22.

According to the Clovis Police Department, it had received information about a suspect, identified as Omarrion Price, 18, who was wanted in several alleged robberies in Albuquerque.

CPD said its detectives were in the area of the 600 block of Ross when they spotted a vehicle that was believed to be associated with Price. Police attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver drove away at high speed.

Clovis Police said officers were able to get close enough to the vehicle during the chase and said they saw a passenger matching Price’s description.

Police said Price began to fire a handgun back at pursuing officers before the chase ended in the 1000 block of W. Christopher when Price left the vehicle and ran on foot.

Police tracked Price to the 2300 block of Williams, where he was arrested. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Sheryka Baca, 18, and was also taken into custody.

Price was taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center and charged with “Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony upon a Peace Officer, Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle, Tampering with Evidence, Receiving Stolen Property and Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer.”

Price was also booked on his outstanding warrants out of Albuquerque for “Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Attempt to Commit a Felony to wit Armed Robbery, and Violation of Conditions of Probation, Release or Supervised Release.”

Baca was charged with “Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer and Harboring a Felony.”

The Clovis Police Department said no one was hit by gunfire during the chase.

Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program here or through Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.