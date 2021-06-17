WANTED: Sheriff’s Office searching for aggravated assault suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating Zacharia Jerome Robertson, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.”

Robertson was described by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers as a 25 year-old man, 5’06” tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Zacharia’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

According to Crime Stoppers, If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.