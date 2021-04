CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- With the demand for teachers on the rise, West Texas A&M is having an 'Educator Expo" for WT trained teachers to meet with potential employers, according to the University.

Today, April 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, WT Career Services will host virtual meetings with over 50 school districts throughout Texas, Colorado, and Florida who have signed up to meet with teachers, WT said.