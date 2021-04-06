WANTED: Rudy Pena Jr., for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after shooting in Borger

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 26 year old Rudy Pena Jr. of Borger, with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, said the Borger Police Department.

This warrant, said BPD, stems from the incident earlier today at 2nd and Bryan. The shooting resulted in the hospitalization of two people, and led to the lockdown of a local elementary school.

Said BPD, “The truck pictured is also of interest, as it was reportedly used in the shooting.”





Anyone with information on the location of Rudy Pena Jr. or the truck is asked to call Borger PD at 806-273-0930.