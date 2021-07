RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help looking for Michael Jerrod Davis, wanted for stalking.



Michael Jerrod Davis via the RCSO

Anyone with information is asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800. Or, for a cash reward, authorities said to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.