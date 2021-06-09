WANTED: Randall County Sheriff searching for aggravated assault suspect

RCSO “Wanted Wednesday”

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Brandon Lyle Henk, wanted for two felony charges; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a probation violation for a drug charge.

Brandon Lyle Henk, via the Randall County Sheriff’s Office

The RCSO asked anyone with information about his location to call 806-468-5800. For a cash reward, the Office said to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

