WANTED: Randall County Sheriff searching for aggravated assault suspect

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Brandon Lyle Henk, wanted for two felony charges; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a probation violation for a drug charge.
The RCSO asked anyone with information about his location to call 806-468-5800. For a cash reward, the Office said to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
