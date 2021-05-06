WANTED: Potter County Sheriff’s Office searching for forgery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for Frederick Dewayne Marsh, wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for forgery and noted as having a parole violation for assault of a family member.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Marsh is a 45 year old man standing at 5’07” tall, around 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Frederick’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, Amarillo Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.

