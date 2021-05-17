WANTED: Police searching for three suspects in Friday murder, two arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department is searching for three suspects connected to the May 14 murder of Abdul Mohamed.
On Saturday, May 15, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit reported to obtain five warrants for Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon related to the crime.
The suspects currently wanted, as reported by the Amarillo Police Department:
- Alau Akot Maduak, a 19-year-old man described as being 6’00’’ tall and weighing 155 pounds
- Kuol Wek Deng Akol, a 19-year-old man described as being 5’7” tall and weighing 220 pounds
- Makuc David Makuc, a 19-year-old male described as being 6’00” tall and weighing 150 pounds
Two of the suspects have already been arrested:
- Nsengiyumva Anderson, a 19-year-old man, was arrested by the Amarillo Police Department SWAT team on Saturday evening and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for his warrant
- Camelo Ryheem Harris, a 17-year-old man, turned himself in at the Potter County Detention Center on Sunday morning
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation into the incident and asks that anyone with information call the Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.
