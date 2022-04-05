AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigators asked the community for help identifying the suspects of a March 29 hit-and-run.

According to police, officers responded on March 29 to a parking lot in the 3700 block of I-40 East at around 2:20 p.m., to investigate a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. A grey/silver Ford Taurus with a paper license plate struck a 92-year-old woman and left the scene, according to police. The victim was treated for her injuries, but those that were inside the Ford were not found.



via the Amarillo Police Department

Police published photos that the department said were of the people who were in the Taurus. Anyone with information on the identity of the two people was asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit at 378-4250 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

