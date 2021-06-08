WANTED: Officers searching for suspects in April shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are working to identify the subjects from an April 9 shooting on the 4500 block of Cherokee Trail.

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) responded on April 9 to the scene, where a witness was able to capture the incident on video.

According to APD, the video showed a white four-door car, possibly an Infinity, with four men inside. The men were talking to another man, and a woman. Later, a man returned to the car and grabbed a pistol, and pointed it at the other two people before a grey four-door Honda reversed quickly into the white car.

The APD described that the man with the pistol began to shoot at the Honda as it left the scene.



via Amarillo Crime Stoppers

None of the people involved with this incident have been identified.

If you have any information on this crime or know who these individuals are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest, the Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.