WANTED: Luis Perez, two counts of sexual assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers’ “Fugitive of the Week” is Luis Perez, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Perez is described by police as a 49 year old man, 5’04” tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Luis’ location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, the APD said you could earn a reward of $300.

