DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Dept. is asking for help searching for “Creep of the Week,” Kellam Vongsay who is wanted for “Forgery of Financial Institution.”

If you have any information on Vongsay’s whereabouts call the hotline at (806) 935-TIPS (8477) or visit www.p3tips.com/1066.