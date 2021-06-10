WANTED: Jerry Rene Medrano, ‘Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Bond Forfeiture’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help searching for “Fugitive of the Week” Jerry Rene Medrano, wanted for “Bond Forefeiture – Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14 Years of Age” by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

Police describe Medrano as a Hispanic male, 46 years old, 6’01” tall, 250 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Medrano’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

According to the Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.