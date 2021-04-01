WANTED: Francisco Tzep-Gachiac, trafficking and sexual assault

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding Francisco Tzep-Gachiac, wanted for “trafficking and sexually assaulting a child younger than 17 years.”
If you’ve seen him or have information on his location, the Sheriff’s Office asks for a call at 806-468-5800.
Or for a cash reward, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
