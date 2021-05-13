WANTED: Electra man wanted for theft, $60,000 worth of saddles and tack

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is asking for help locating Kevin Bradley Cook, an Electra man wanted for a 2017 theft.

Special Ranger Jay Foster of the Association said that in 2017, $60,000 worth of saddles and tack were stolen from a trailer in Wilbarger County. Some of the property was located by investigators and tracked by to a pawn shop in Mesquite.

Described as a “career criminal” by officers, Cook was identified as a the suspect in the incident and is believed to be in either the Lawton, Oklahoma, or Dalhart, Texas, areas.

Cook is described as a 52 year-old man, 5’9″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association said it is is offering a reward up to $1,000 for a tip that that leads to his arrest. Foster encouraged anyone who many have information about Cook’s whereabouts to contact him at 940-475-0295 or call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

Tips may be made anonymously.