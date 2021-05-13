WANTED: Danny Smith, wanted for ‘sex offender duty to register w/ previous convictions’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for help finding Danny Joe Smith Jr., wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Convictions. “
Smith is described as a 23 year-old man who is 6’00”, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
If you know Smith’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, the Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.
Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
