WANTED: Anou Phouthakhio, for ‘Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help searching for “Fugitive of the Week” Anou Andrew Phouthakhio, wanted for “Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle” by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Phouthakhio is described by police as a 28 year old man, 5’03” tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Phouthakhio’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

According to the Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.