WANTED: Andrew Jeffries, for aggravated sexual assault of a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is Andrew Kent Jeffries, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for ‘Aggravated Sexual Assault with Child.’

Jeffries is described as an 18 year old man, 6’07” tall, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

 If you know Andrew’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

Said the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

