WANTED: Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for parole violation suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding Joseph Martin Gonzales, wanted for “Parole Violation – Burglary of a Building” by the Texas Parole Board.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers described Gonzales as a 33-year-old man standing at 6’02” tall, 230 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know Gonzales’ location, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked for a call at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

