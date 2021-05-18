WANTED: Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated assault suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked the community for help identifying an Aggravated Assault suspect from an incident on Friday, April 4.

On April 4, the Amarillo Police Department reported that officers responded to a ‘vehicle versus pedestrian’ in the 1000 block of SW 10th Avenue, where a victim had their leg run over by the suspect.

Said the APD the suspect vehicle in this case is a black Lincoln Navigator with a faded hood and aftermarket wheels. The driver was described as a heavyset man and the passenger as a lean-built man wearing large glasses.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000, according to the Crime Stoppers.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.