WANTED: Aggravated kidnapping suspect at large, sheriff asks for tips

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Andrew Marcos Rodriguez was reported as wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of “Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon,” according to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Noted by the Crime Stoppers as “Fugitive of the Week,” Rodriguez was described as a 22-year-old man, 5’07” tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

via Amarillo Crime Stoppers

Any with information on Rodriguez’s location was asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

According to Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.