WANTED: Aggravated kidnapping suspect at large, sheriff asks for tips

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Andrew Marcos Rodriguez was reported as wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of “Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon,” according to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
Noted by the Crime Stoppers as “Fugitive of the Week,” Rodriguez was described as a 22-year-old man, 5’07” tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Any with information on Rodriguez’s location was asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
According to Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.