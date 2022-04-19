AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Walmart and Sam’s Club announced that they will be supporting the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, including the High Plains Food Bank through its “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign.

The campaign will run in stores and online from April 18 to May 15 and the company said for every participating product purchased in-store, or online at Walmart.com and SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal, about $ 0.10, on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank.

Donations can also be made at check-outs in-store or online at www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart and www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.