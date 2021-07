AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Helping the High Plains fight hunger in the area.

Walmart and Sam’s Club raised more than $55,000 through their “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign for our local food bank.

According to the High Plains Food Bank, this campaign raised more than $26.5 million dollars nationwide.

Those funds will benefit 200 ‘Feeding America’ food banks across the country.