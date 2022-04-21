AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Community Investment Program Project will continue Monday and is expected to impact traffic on and around Wallace Boulevard.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the improvement project is planned to go from Coulter Street to Hagy Boulevard. Officials said improvements will begin on the south side of Wallace Boulevard with eastbound and westbound traffic shifting to the northern half of the street.

Officials said that the intersection of Wallace Boulevard and Coulter Street will remain open, while the intersection at Wallace Boulevard and Hagy Boulevard will include detours, according to the release.

“Motorists and those traveling to nearby hospital facilities should be aware of traffic lane switches, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones,” the release said. “Residents may need alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary lane closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.”

Officials expect that this part of the project should be completed by the end of the summer, according to the release. For more information regarding the city’s road improvement projects, individuals are asked to call 806-319-7324 or email construction@amarillo.gov.