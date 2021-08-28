Walking across the nation to help clean up

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two friends are walking across the nation in an effort to make a difference, and Saturday they stopped in Amarillo to help clean up Thompson Park.

Starting in March, Chauncey Foster and Noah Mertz started a journey to walk from Virginia to California, while giving back to communities along the way.

“It just kind of came from the want to really want to get to know our country and then doing something that’s unifying instead of divisive. So we figured walking from Virginia to California would give us a better idea of what’s happening with the country and then doing events like community clean up events or food walks where we make burritos and hand them out to houseless folks so we can kinda get a sense of what they are up to,” said Foster.

Foster said the grassroots movement started as an idea in 2014 but has grown into what it is today.

Foster added after they are done with their journey they will focus on making we.grow.eco into a nonprofit.

Mertz said not only are they trying to help communities, but they are trying to show people you can have fun while doing it.

“We are trying to bring some fun and levity to it to be inviting to people. At the end of the day, we can do what we can do and we are having a good time,” said Mertz.

Babji Yalamanchili, founder of Keep Amarillo Clean said when people like Foster and Mertz come in to help clean up parts of Amarillo it highlights the issue of keeping the city clean.

Foster added it takes just the smallest things to make a difference.

“If we could pick up a piece of trash a day and throw it away, one small bottle cap, one piece of glass and throw that in the trash as a community, as a group, that’s so much pieces of trash,” said Foster.

Yalamanchili said they have already sent 55 tons of large items this year from clean-up efforts.

Foster and Mertz said their next major stop will be Albuquerque.