Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux to host giveback night for High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux location in Amarillo recently announced that the restaurant will host a giveback night to the High Plains Food Bank Friday evening.

According to a news release, the restaurant will give 20% of all sales to the food bank from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday evening at its location at 2506 S. Soncy. A flyer, found on the High Plains Food Bank’s website, has to be presented so a portion of the sales goes to the organization.

The event is to help support the food bank’s mission to “alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle.” For more information, visit the High Plains Food Bank’s website.