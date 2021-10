AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a season marked with uncertainty and inconsistency, the Tascosa Rebels Boys Basketball team looks to get back to its winning tradition in the 2021-2022 school year.

"It's very optimistic, coming off our season last season, we didn't have a very good year, a lot of that I would attribute to the COVID stuff," said Head Coach and Tascosa alum Steve Jackson. "Every now and then you have those ebbs and flows and those ups and downs, it was just a particular down and I think these guys are very excited and very willing to get back in there and get us going in the right direction."