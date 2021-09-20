Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux hosting “Give Back Day for RMHC”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is hosting “Give Back Day for RMHC” to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux said it is partnering with the RMHC to host the “Give Back Day for RMHC” event on Tuesday, September 21.

The RMHC is encouraging supporters to go to Walk-On’s any time during the day between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. to enjoy a meal in support of families traveling to Amarillo for their children to receive medical care said Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

To support the charity, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux said their diners will either need to present their server with a copy of the event’s flyer or share that they came to support Ronald McDonald House. 20% of all sales will go directly to the RMHC.