AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Amarillo SPCA announced that Walk On’s will host a “Give Back” night from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m on Thursday in support of the organization.

According to the announcement, 20% of proceeds will go towards the shelter when customers dine in or carry out within the scheduled time.

Officials stated that in order for the SPCA to receive a portion of the sales, customers must tell the wait staff that they are supporting the shelter, or present a picture of the flyer.

Officials stated that If customers are taking out, they need to tell the person that they place the order with that they are supporting the shelter.

Walk On’s is located at 3506 Soncy Road and for more information, contact the Amarillo SPCA at 806-622-0555