Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy hosting Benefit for Heather Cut-A-Thon, today at 2 p.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can get a haircut all while helping a good cause. Cut-a-Thon is being held at the Wade Gordon Academy (2520 Paramount Blvd.) at 2 p.m. today to benefit longtime Amarillo hair stylist Heather Presser.

Event organizers said Presser was admitted to the hospital on July 26 with COVID-19, where she is in the ICU fighting for her life. Hairstylists will be at the academy offering no style haircuts and shampoos for a minimum donation of $20. No appointment is necessary.

Event organizers said there will also be a raffle with donations made by Amarillo businesses. All donations will go directly to Presser’s family.