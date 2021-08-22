Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy hosting Benefit for Heather Cut-A-Thon, today at 2 p.m.

Local News

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can get a haircut all while helping a good cause. Cut-a-Thon is being held at the Wade Gordon Academy (2520 Paramount Blvd.) at 2 p.m. today to benefit longtime Amarillo hair stylist Heather Presser.

Event organizers said Presser was admitted to the hospital on July 26 with COVID-19, where she is in the ICU fighting for her life. Hairstylists will be at the academy offering no style haircuts and shampoos for a minimum donation of $20. No appointment is necessary.

Event organizers said there will also be a raffle with donations made by Amarillo businesses. All donations will go directly to Presser’s family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss