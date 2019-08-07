Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy gives free haircuts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “They look in the mirror and they’re like I look good. I feel good and it also makes us feel good,” said John Gonzales, Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy student.

Gonzales along with the rest of the students at Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy in Amarillo are giving free haircuts to the public.

“If we have any part in having these kids going back to school feeling confident about themselves, then we’re all about that,” Sylvia Rodriguez, Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy Director.

Part of the reason they do this is because they know hair cuts aren’t always cheap.

“Some families have three, four, five kids and that can get pricey. So we totally understand that part of back to school,” said Rodriguez.

It also benefits both the student receiving the haircut and the one giving it.

“We are an educational facility, so for the public to come in and get free haircuts, it offers our students a lot of experience. They’re practicing all day long with their customer service skills and also just their cutting skills in general,” said Rodriguez.

For Gonzales, it is not only about learning to cut and style hair, it is about the interaction.

“We meet so many people, so many kids. We see so many stories and we’re able to communicate with these people. We’re also therapists, we help out all around,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales also says it’s about serving the greater good.

“There’s not many people that can come and give to the community. We’re happy that we get a chance to do that,” said Gonzales.